2020 October 29 09:46

Three LNG-powered product tankers for shipment of stable gas condensate from Ust-Luga to be delivered in 2022-23

Three product tankers running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) intended for transportation of stable gas condensate from the port of Ust-Luga are to be delivered in 2022-23, Aleksandr Semyonov, Director of the Seaborne Transport Department at NOVATEK, said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by PortNews Media Group. According to him, SC Zvezda commenced steel cutting for the first MR type product tanker in September 2020.



Three MR type product tankers are expected to consume 15,700 tonnes of LNG per year.



The conference was organized by PortNews Media Group with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner. Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker were the Event Sponsors.

Related link:

Novatek to put into operation 30,000-cbm gas carrier under Cryogas-Vysotsk project in 2022 >>>>