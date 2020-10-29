2020 October 29 10:09

International Association of Dredging Companies signs major strategic collaboration agreement with FIDIC

International engineering federation FIDIC (the International Federation of Consulting Engineers) has signed a major strategic collaboration agreement with the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC), the umbrella organisation for the worldwide private dredging industry, which will see the two organisations working more closely together and collaborating on matters of mutual interest over the next two years.

FIDIC and IADC have signed a memorandum of understanding agreement for two years under which the two organisations will:

· Collaborate on the development of balanced contracts that will benefit the wider industry;

· Enter into a partnership on conferences and the friendly review of contracts;

· Collaborate on the dissemination of knowledge on how to develop and build sustainable marine infrastructure projects; and

· To work together to bring publications to the attention of their target groups.



About FIDIC

FIDIC, the International Federation of Consulting Engineers, is the global representative body for national associations of consulting engineers and represents over one million engineering professionals and 40,000 firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. The buildings and infrastructure sector in which FIDIC members work contributes around US$36trillion to global GDP. For more information visit www.fidic.org



About IADC

IADC stands for “International Association of Dredging Companies” and is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry. As such IADC is dedicated to not only promoting the skills, integrity and reliability of its members, but also the dredging industry in general. IADC has over a hundred main and associated members. Together they represent the forefront of the dredging industry.