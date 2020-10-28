2020 October 28 17:51

Tallink Grupp makes temporary changes to Tallinn-Helsinki route schedule from 29 October 2020

Due to the docking of Tallink Grupp’s shuttle vessel Star for technical works between 29 October and 3 November 2020, Tallink Grupp has announced making changes to the schedule of the Tallinn-Helsinki route. Star will return to its normal operating schedule in the afternoon of Wednesday, 4 November.

Between Thursday, 29 October and Wednesday, 4 November, the company’s vessels Baltic Queen and Victoria I will replace Star and will operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route according to a new schedule.

Tallink Grupp’s other shuttle vessel Megastar will continue to operate in its normal schedule.

Tallink Grupp reserves the right to make further changes to the schedules where necessary and will notify customers of any changes at the earliest opportunity.

AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.