2020 October 28 17:30

Key element of Russia’s collider facility NICA transshipped in Bronka

The cargo will be delivered from Saint-Petersburg to Dubna



A sophisticated operation on transshipment of the superconducting magnet MPD, the key element of Russia’s NICA (Nuclotron based Ion Collider fAcility), has been held at the Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka (MSCC Bronka), Bronka Group says in a press release.



The magnet was manufactured in Italy, by ASG Superconductors, to the order of the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) based in Dubna, where the cargo will be delivered for assembling.



The superconducting magnet MPD weighs 71 tonnes while the total weight of cargo handled in Bronka was 125 tonnes. The world’s most powerful mobile harbor crane, Liebherr LHM800, of 302 tonnes in capacity was deployed for the operation.



Freight forwarding services under the project were provided by АЕТ-TRANS.



The magnet launching and full-scale tests are scheduled for the mid-2021 with NICA to be launched in 2022.



NICA (Nuclotron based Ion Collider fAcility) is a new accelerator complex designed at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (Dubna, Russia) to study properties of dense baryonic matter. After puting the NICA collider into operation JINR scientists will be able to create in the Laboratory a special state of matter in which our Universe stayed shortly after the Big Bang – the Quark-Gluon Plasma (QGP).



With its maximum lifting capacity of 302 tonnes, the Liebherr LHM-800 is the most powerful mobile harbour crane in the world. Owing to its huge dimensions, the crane handles large freighters with a width of up to 22 rows of containers, which meets the characteristics of Super Post Panamax ships of over 13,000 TEUs in capacity. MSCC Bronka is the only terminal in Russia to operate cranes of this model.



MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

АЕТ Trans LLC is a freight forwarding company mainly engaged in organization of oversize and overweight cargo transportation in Russia and in other countries. The Joint Institute for Nuclear Research is among the main customers of the company.