2020 October 28 16:39

Rosmorrechflot resumes work on programme for encouraging LNG-powered shipping

Head of Rosmorrechflot outlines key challenges of using LNG by water transport



The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has resumed its work on the programme aimed at facilitation of LNG-powered shipping, Aleksandr Poshivai, head of the Agency said at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference. According to him, the programme foresees subsidies to cover the difference between the cost for construction of conventional ships and that for construction of LNG-powered ships which is as high as 40% as well as other privileges for ship owners ready to build such vessels.



As of today, a discount is provided for LNG-powered ships calling the port of Primorsk.



Aleksandr Poshivai has outlined the key challenges of using LNG by water transport in Russia. Among them is the absence of coastal infrastructure, absence of LNG engines of domestic origin, absence of special emergency response forces and facilities, need of certification of specialists according to international standards.



The work thereof is underway.



The head of Rosmorrechflot also reminded that Russia is set to build two ferries and two icebreakers running on LNG.



The 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference is currently going on in online format.



The conference is organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner.

Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker are the Event Sponsors.

More about the Conference >>>>