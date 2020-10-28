2020 October 28 17:06

GONDAN delivers new fishing stern trawler to Prestfjord AS

GONDAN delivered the factory freezing stern trawler: Sunderøy. It is one of the most advanced vessels of its kind, which will be operated by Prestfjord AS, one of the most important fishing and fish farming owners in Norway, the company said in its release.

Designed by Kongsberg Maritime, the vessel has a length of 77.3 m and a beam of 17 m. Built in steel with aluminum superstructure, the stern trawler will operate in Arctic areas, in the Barents Sea and Svalbard waters. With an accommodation for 29 people, the freezing trawler will be operated for cod and prawns, as well as their processing. For this, it has the most modern and automated fish processing equipment, including a meal plant, and a total hold capacity of 2250 m3. The vessel is classified by the DNV and Ice class certified.

It is the second vessel that GONDAN builds to Prestfjord AS, a very important shipowner in the world of fish farms and Norway’s second largest fish producer.

The global situation generated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has represented a challenge for both, the shipwoner and the shipyard which, in close collaboration, have managed to face it with great effort and thanks to careful coordination and implementation of all necessary measures, in accordance with current Government regulations, successfully achieving the fulfilment of its commitments, and moving forward despite the difficulties.