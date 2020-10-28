2020 October 28 16:05

CNL awarded Transport Canada contract to research clean energy technologies to decarbonize marine sector

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, has been awarded a contract by Transport Canada to develop an assessment tool to examine clean technologies that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the release of other pollutants from marine vessels, CNL said in its release. Using what is known as CNL’s Marine-Zero FuelTM (MaZeFTM) Assessment Tool, the objective is to help Canada assess and pursue the use of hydrogen and other clean energy technologies to transition away from traditional forms of fuel that are contributing to marine pollution and climate change.



This three-year project is funded by Transport Canada’s Innovation Centre. Once complete, the assessment tool will be applicable to marine operations in Canada, both nationally and internationally, and comes as the Government of Canada works with the International Maritime Organization and international partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The project will focus on the development of the MaZeFTM Assessment Tool to analyze the energy ecosystem within the marine industry, and identify opportunities for Canadian operators to transition to clean energy technologies. CNL scientists will also examine different technologies that can be used for the production, storage and handling of hydrogen for marine vessels. Overall, these activities will produce a better understanding of the various propulsion methods available to the marine sector, including fuel cell engines and ammonia combustion technologies in existing engines.



Research will also focus on expanding the MaZeFTM Assessment Tool to include feasibility and business considerations, safety regulations and life-cycle analysis. This will enable the analysis of the use of hydrogen technologies for port-side operations, such as fork lifts, cranes and transportation vehicles.



About CNL



Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is a world leader in nuclear science and technology offering unique capabilities and solutions across a wide range of industries. Actively involved with industry-driven research and development in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defence, security and life sciences, we provide solutions to keep these sectors competitive internationally.



With ongoing investments in new facilities and a focused mandate, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories is well positioned for the future. A new performance standard reinforced with a strong safety culture underscores every activity.



About Transport Canada



Transport Canada is responsible for transportation policies and programs - promoting safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible transportation. Transport Canada’s Innovation Centre is supporting research, development, and demonstration activities to encourage the development of zero-emission technologies for the marine sector by Canadian businesses. The Initiative is part of the Government of Canada’s commitment to protecting the marine environment and supporting the recovery of vulnerable marine mammals.