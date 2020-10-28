2020 October 28 14:22

FSUE Rosmorport to adjust design documentation for dredging at LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya bay

FSUE "Rosmorport" says it has signed a contract to adjust the design documentation for dredging under the project to create a marine transshipment complex of liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka region (Bechevinskaya bay). The project is a part of the Comprehensive Plan of Trunk Infrastructure Development until 2024.

Adjustment of design documentation with receipt of the conclusion of Glavgosexpertiza Rossii will be completed in February 2021. Contractor JSC "GT Morstroy" has already commenced the execution of works.

"Novatek-Kamchatka" LLC and FSUE "Rosmorport" (in terms of federal property) are the main participants in the investment project to create an offshore transshipment complex of liquefied natural gas in the Kamchatka region. Terms of implementation: 2015-2023, designed capacity is 21 million tons of LNG per year.