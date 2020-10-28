2020 October 28 13:37

Blue Wave terminal in Azov port increased its throughput by 13% in 9M’2020

In January-September 2020, throughput of the Blue Wave terminal in the sea port of Azov totaled almost 435,000 tonnes, which 13% more, year-on-year, but 25% less than in the same period of 2018, Aleksandr Fadeyev, General Director of Blue Wave Shipping LLC, told the regional correspondent of IAA PortNews.



“Our terminal is multifunctional and multipurpose. We handle almost all types of cargo. Grain accounts for about 20-30% of the total throughput. Besides, we handle containerized cargo, oversize and dangerous cargo”, said Aleksandr Fadeyev.



Apart from terminals the company owns 14 vessels. According to the General Director, the year of 2020 has seen the aggravation of the staffing problems as many people are afraid of working because of the coronavirus.



The Blue Wave terminal is located in the port of Azov on the route of international transport corridors North-South and Europe-Asia. Its operating berths cover the area of 6.2 hectares with the rear territory of the terminal of 4.5 hectares. The terminal operates two berths – No 16 (217 meters long) and No 17 (156 meters long).