2020 October 28 12:35

LNG bunkering vessel Optimus built by Damen arrived in Shanghai for start-up procedures and sea trials

The ship is built for Eesti Gaas Elenger Marine



LNG bunkering vessel Optimus built by Damen has arrived in Shanghai for undergoing start-up and adjustment procedures which are to be followed by sea trials, DAMEN told IAA PortNews.



It is the lead ship in a series of LNG bunkering vessels of LGC 6000 LNG design built at DAMEN Yichang Shipyard in China.



The 100-meter-long LNG bunkering vessel of LGC 6000 LNG design with a capacity of 6000 cubic meters meets ice class 1A requirements that lets it operate all year round in the Gulf of Finland and the northern part of Baltic Sea. The new vessel has a Green Ship notation.



Bunkering vessels of this design will be equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion unit capable of using LNG boil-off gas. The product range of DAMEN has bunkering vessels with a capacity from 1,500 cbm to 7,500 cbm. The ships feature hulls of optimized shape, comfortable accommodation, broad vision wheelhouse and high maneuverability. Cargo tanks and containment systems are supplied by the leading manufacturers.



Upon completion of its sea trials, the tanker will arrive in Estonia. In autumn 2021, it will commence ship-to-ship bunkering of different ships in ports and at anchorage points in the North-East region of the Baltic Sea.



Elenger currently uses road tankers to refuel Tallink's LNG-powered Megastar ferry, which operates between Tallinn and Helsinki.

Bunkering vessels of LGC 6000 LNG series are in high demand for bunkering passenger and freight/passenger ships of Ro-Ro and RoPax type.



The project on construction of LGC 6000 ships is co-financed by the EU involving the CEF programme budget.



