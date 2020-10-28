2020 October 28 11:42

Global Ports to launch tank container repairs service at Yanino

On 1 November 2020, Global Ports will introduce a tank container repairs service at Yanino Logistics Park, in partnership with Marine Cargo Bureau CJSC. The service will be a new offering within Global Ports’ services portfolio for customers, the company says in its press release.



The repair service for empty tank containers at Yanino LP will include the diagnosis of their technical condition, refreshing internal and external coating, remedying minor defects and painting, the adjustment of locking mechanisms, the replacement of parts, restoring air tightness, surveying, and other work.



Customers will be able to order repairs both separately and as part of a full range of services together with the handling, storage, and dispatch of containers, thus optimising the equipment operation process.