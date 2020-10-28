2020 October 28 11:01

4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference kicked off

The discussion will be held in online format



The conference is organized by Russia’s leading media group PortNews with Sovcomflot as the Event Partner.

Damen Shipyards Group, Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and Gazpromneft Marine Bunker are the Event Sponsors.

The first session will last till 12:30, the second one will be held between 3 p.m and 5:30 p.m., Moscow time.

