  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 28 12:04

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :
    Effective November 10th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
     Origin range: From Pakistan all ports
     Destination range: To all North European ports (including UK, Scandinavia & Poland) offered in direct on CMA CGM services
     Cargo: Dry
     Amounts: USD 200 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 200 per 40' dry (all types)

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 28

17:51 Tallink Grupp makes temporary changes to Tallinn-Helsinki route schedule from 29 October 2020
17:30 Key element of Russia’s collider facility NICA transshipped in Bronka
17:06 GONDAN delivers new fishing stern trawler to Prestfjord AS
16:39 Rosmorrechflot resumes work on programme for encouraging LNG-powered shipping
16:13 Cavotec launches next generation MoorMaster
16:05 CNL awarded Transport Canada contract to research clean energy technologies to decarbonize marine sector
15:48 Profit attributable to NOVATEK shareholders amounted to RUB 24.1 billion in 9M’2020
15:25 Petersburg Oil Terminal increased shipments of oil products by 18% in 9M'2020
15:03 World’s first LPG-retrofit announced
14:56 SCF time charters three icebreaking LNG carriers to the Arctic LNG 2 project
14:22 FSUE Rosmorport to adjust design documentation for dredging at LNG terminal in Bechevinskaya bay
14:03 LNG-fueled PCTC“SAKURA LEADER” accredited as the world's first digital smart ship
13:37 Blue Wave terminal in Azov port increased its throughput by 13% in 9M’2020
13:11 Cooperation agreement signed between Fincantieri and the Cochin Shipyard
12:35 LNG bunkering vessel Optimus built by Damen arrived in Shanghai for start-up procedures and sea trials
12:04 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe
11:42 Global Ports to launch tank container repairs service at Yanino
11:23 MPA launches RFP for new LNG bunker supplier licence
11:01 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference kicked off
10:50 CMIT receives largest container vessel in Vietnam’s history
10:15 “All Ferries of Russia. Baltic Sea” webinar scheduled for 6 November 2020
10:10 Total charters four new LNG-powered vessels
10:01 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 28
09:59 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
09:46 Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:28 Oil prices start decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of October 27

2020 October 27

18:37 Bahri net profit up 114% in third quarter of 2020
18:07 Premuda and Columbia Shipmanagement form joint venture
17:52 Publication of first N2000 nautical charts postponed to 2021
17:45 Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational
17:37 SC Ports welcomes two new ship-to-shore cranes
17:30 FSUE Rosmorport to take part in 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference
17:06 Costa Cruises completes first LNG bunkering operation in Italy
16:24 OOCL updates North Europe – Turkey service
15:33 New tanks for storage and processing of polluted water have been put into operation in the port of Riga
15:04 Norway's biggest ferry company orders two new ferries from Havyard LAB
14:10 Port of Gothenburg posts results for January-September 2020
14:06 Krasniye Barrikady launched non-self-propelled cargo pontoon of Project GPRN
13:21 Wärtsilä cargo handling system design selected for new Very Large Ethane Carrier vessels
12:52 Bunker prices are stable in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:27 BlueWater Reporting issues Q3 2020 World Liner Supply Report
12:09 HEINEKEN pioneers with zero-emission shipping
11:58 COVAXX and Maersk enter partnership to supply COVID-19 vaccines globally
11:03 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg continues automation of railcars weighing
10:38 RF Government to look into development of national project focused on IWW
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India North West ports to Europe
09:45 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 27
09:40 Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 approved
09:22 Oil prices are recovering
09:07 Baltic Dry Index as of October 27

2020 October 26

18:03 Shipping emissions talks stall in London
18:03 Port of Klaipeda to get funds for sustainable development and digitization of the port’ management
17:42 34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year
16:58 Innovative solutions of MAPEI are increasingly widespread in shipbuilding
16:34 Kalmar continues long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals with new order for AutoStrads
16:10 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,430 pmt
15:46 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD HUSSEIN TANTAWY
15:34 EPS secures 15-year TC from STL for four dual fuel VLECs
14:52 RF Prime Minister approves list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas