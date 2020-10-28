2020 October 28 12:04

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Pakistan to North Europe

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge :

Effective November 10th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From Pakistan all ports

Destination range: To all North European ports (including UK, Scandinavia & Poland) offered in direct on CMA CGM services

Cargo: Dry

Amounts: USD 200 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 200 per 40' dry (all types)