2020 October 28 11:23

MPA launches RFP for new LNG bunker supplier licence

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) says it has launched a request for proposal (RFP) today for parties seeking to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunker in the Port of Singapore. This follows from a recent announcement at the 21st Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition. MPA will issue up to two (2) additional LNG bunker supplier licences to support growing demand for LNG bunker in the Port of Singapore.

The closing date for submission of proposals to MPA is 15 December 2020. A proposal must contain an end-to-end LNG bunkering solution, which should include details about its LNG supply and delivery model, its LNG sources and its marketing plan for the sale of LNG bunker.

MPA seeks to announce the successful award of new LNG bunker supplier licence(s), if any, by February 2021. The current two licensed LNG bunker suppliers in the Port of Singapore are FueLNG Pte Ltd and Pavilion Energy Singapore Pte Ltd.



