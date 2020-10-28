2020 October 28 09:46

Bunker market sees mixed price movements in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are covering after a Monday fall caused by the demand concerns amid COVID19 cases growth in Europe and USA

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $247 pmt (+$7).

Average price of MGO - $327 pmt (-$3).

Average price of ULSFO - $312 pmt (-$3).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (+$5).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $260

- MGO - $313

- ULSFO 0,1% - $330

- VLSFO 0,5% - $300



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.