2020 October 28 09:28

Oil prices start decreasing

Oil prices fell by 1.75-2.15%

As of October 28 (07:52 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 1.75% to $40.48 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 2.15% to $38.72 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.