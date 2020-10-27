2020 October 27 17:45

Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational

The South End Container Terminal extension at the Port of Halifax is now complete and is fully operational. The first vessel to call on this expanded piece of critical infrastructure, operated by PSA Halifax, is the Zim Tarragona which arrived on October 23, 2020, the company said in its release.

With the extension project finished, the South End Container Terminal operated by PSA Halifax now has the longest and deepest container berth in Eastern Canada with 800 metres continuous length and 16 metres depth. The recent installation of a new Super Post-Panamax (SPPX) crane, the largest in Eastern Canada, brings the total compliment of SPPX quay cranes at PSA Halifax to five. Vessels over 15,000 TEU already calling further show how the Port of Halifax is a significant player amongst East Coast deep water ports and is taking part in the growing deployment of Ultra-Class Container Vessels.

About PSA International:

PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services. Drawing on the deep expertise and experience from a diverse global team, PSA actively collaborates with its customers and partners to deliver world-class port services alongside, develop innovative cargo solutions and co-create an Internet of Logistics. As the partner of choice in the global supply chain, PSA is “The World’s Port of Call”.

About the Port of Halifax:

The Port of Halifax is Canada’s Ultra Atlantic Gateway, connecting to more than 150 countries. The direct economic output of Port of Halifax operations and Nova Scotia exporters is $2.45 billion, generating 13,600 jobs. Offering a natural, deep harbour and big ship infrastructure, Halifax can accommodate large volumes of containerized cargo, bulk cargo and project cargo of any size.