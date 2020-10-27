2020 October 27 17:52

Publication of first N2000 nautical charts postponed to 2021

The purpose is to keep the transition period of the reform as short as possible

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom says it has decided to postpone the publication of the first N2000 nautical charts by a year so as to keep the transition period of the reform, during which both old and new nautical charts will be used in Finnish waters, as short as possible. This will also ensure that seafarers and industry operators have the opportunity to more thoroughly acquaint themselves with the reform and make up for time lost due to the coronavirus for discussing the adoption of the new fairways.