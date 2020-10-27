-
2020 October 27 17:52
Publication of first N2000 nautical charts postponed to 2021
The purpose is to keep the transition period of the reform as short as possible
The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom says it has decided to postpone the publication of the first N2000 nautical charts by a year so as to keep the transition period of the reform, during which both old and new nautical charts will be used in Finnish waters, as short as possible. This will also ensure that seafarers and industry operators have the opportunity to more thoroughly acquaint themselves with the reform and make up for time lost due to the coronavirus for discussing the adoption of the new fairways.
Другие новости по темам: Traficom
2020 October 27
2020 October 26
2020 October 25
2020 October 24
2020 October 23
|18:09
|Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
|17:47
|ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping