2020 October 27 17:30

FSUE Rosmorport to take part in 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference

Denis Gursky, deputy head of the Department for Projects and Shipbuilding Support of FSUE Rosmorport’s Subdivision for Fleet Development and Construction, will speak at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference. His report will cover implementation of the company’s projects on using LNG and other alternatives with respect of environmental requirements.



The speaker will tell about the key characteristics of two duel-fuel ferries under construction in the interest of FSUE Rosmorport, Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, which are intended for the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line.



The ships can be powered by both low-sulphur diesel fuel and by liquefied natural gas that lets decrease emissions.

