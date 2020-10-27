2020 October 27 16:24

OOCL updates North Europe – Turkey service

From January 2021, OOCL will further upsize and expand the existing NET service with a total of five post-Panamax vessels, the company said in its release.

Below is the updated service rotation for NET service:

Felixstowe – Hamburg – Bremerhaven – Antwerp – Piraeus – Gebze – Istanbul – Gemlik – Aliaga – Valencia - Felixstowe.