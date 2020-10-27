2020 October 27 14:06

Krasniye Barrikady launched non-self-propelled cargo pontoon of Project GPRN

It is the first pontoon built for Beluga Projects Logistic JSC



On 27 October 2020, non-self-propelled cargo pontoon of Project GPRN was launched at Krassniye Barrikady facility of USC’s Southern Center of Shipbuilding, the company told IAA PortNews.



The contract on construction of GPRN pontoons intended for Beluga Projects Logistic JSC was signed with leasing company Mashpromlizing JSC.



The non-self-propelled pontoon of Project GRPN is intended for sea/river transportation of mixed cargo on the deck.

The pontoon of RS class has the following characteristics: LOA – 85.5 m, BOA – 16.5 m, depth – 4.5 m, freeboard draft – 3.11 m, unloaded displacement – 990.0 tonnes, load line displacement – 4,200 tonnes, capacity – 3,000 t.

The shipyard is currently building the second ship of this class. Its launching scheduled for November of the current year. The customer says it plans to have a series of such ships to built by Astrakhan based shipyards of SCS.



Krasniye Barrikady plant was established more than 120 years ago. It specializes in construction of floating drilling rigs, platforms and different ships. In December 2018, the Arbitration Court of the Astrakhan Region recognized the shipbuilding plant as a bankrupt and initiated bankruptcy proceedings. In November 2018, USC head Aleksey Rakhmanov said the Corporation was still interested in the Astrakhan based shipyard in view of the need for more production facilities expected in the nearest future. In June 2019, Southern Center of Shipbuilding and Ship Repair JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) acquired the property of Krasniye Barrikady for RUB 955 million.



