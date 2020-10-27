2020 October 27 13:21

Wärtsilä cargo handling system design selected for new Very Large Ethane Carrier vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä’s proven experience in delivering cargo handling systems for gas carriers has been cited as a key consideration in the award of a new contract for Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC). The Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyard in South Korea has ordered the complete Wärtsilä cargo handling system design for two new 98,000 cbm VLECs currently under construction, with an option for a third vessel. The order with Wärtsilä was booked in October 2020.

The tailormade cargo handling system will comprise a highly efficient multi-cargo reliquefaction system and a unique ethane fuel supply system. The entire system will be connected to Wärtsilä’s inhouse-developed remote monitoring system, Operim, for efficient operational optimization.

This latest order follows a similar order placed in 2019 by HHI for the system design for three VLECs. Wärtsilä has also previously supplied HHI with numerous LPG, LEG and LNG cargo handling solutions.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain.

