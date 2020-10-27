2020 October 27 11:03

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg continues automation of railcars weighing

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (SP SPb) has integrated a new weight measuring facility into its railway infrastructure. The new equipment is intended for accounting of import cargo weight before the cargo is dispatched from the port by railway.

The weight measuring facility has been developed by ASI corporation under the order of SP SPb. The system is based on railcar scales RTV-D complying with current requirements and officially recommended for a wide practical application by Russian Railways experts.

The equipment automatically weighs loaded railcars in motion. The results of weighing certain railcars at certain date and time are submitted to the company’s local base.

The weighing equipment is fitted with a video system for car identification. The weighing device is equipped with four high-accuracy strain sensors for tracks complying with GOST 8.647-2015.

The facility has been successfully tested and put into operation. It is the third railway weighing facility in the port.

Introduction of the new weight measuring facility will improve operational efficiency of the company.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.

Corporation “ASI” is Russia’s leading developer and manufacturer of electronic industrial scales, material accounting and control systems, railway and transport safety systems.