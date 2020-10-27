2020 October 27 10:38

RF Government to look into development of national project focused on IWW

Debottlenecking measures are to be foreseen for IWW

Following the expanded State Council Presidium meeting held on 28 September 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the list of instructions. By 15 November 2020, RF Government is to report on the development of a national project aimed at the development of inland water transport of the Russian Federation. The list of instructions has been published on the official website of the Kremlin.

The Government of the Russian Federation is to look into the development of a national project aimed at the development of inland water transport and financing of IWW maintenance. Debottlenecking measures are to be foreseen, particularly for the inland water ways of the Unified Deepwater System of Russia’s European Part.