    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India North West ports to Europe

    CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    Effective November 7th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:
     Origin range: From Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Marmagao & Mangalore
     Destination range: To North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, East & West Med
     Cargo: Dry
     Amounts: USD 400 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 600 per 40' dry (all types)

