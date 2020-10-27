2020 October 27 10:09

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from India North West ports to Europe

CMA CGM has announced the following Peak Season Surcharge:

Effective November 7th, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin range: From Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Hazira, Marmagao & Mangalore

Destination range: To North Europe, Scandinavia, Baltic, East & West Med

Cargo: Dry

Amounts: USD 400 per 20' dry (all types) | USD 600 per 40' dry (all types)