-
2020 October 27 09:40
Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 approved
The President signed Executive Order On the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035, says official website of the Kremlin.
The Strategy is a strategic planning document on ensuring the national security of the Russian Federation, which was drafted to implement the Basic Principles of the Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035. It determines the measures aimed at fulfilling the main tasks of developing the Arctic zone and ensuring national security, as well as the stages and expected results of carrying out these measures.
The strategy foresees the construction of at least five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 and three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project “Leader”.
Другие новости по темам: Arctic
2020 October 27
2020 October 26
2020 October 25
2020 October 24
2020 October 23
|18:09
|Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
|17:47
|ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping