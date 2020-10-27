2020 October 27 09:40

Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035 approved

The President signed Executive Order On the Strategy for Developing the Russian Arctic Zone and Ensuring National Security until 2035, says official website of the Kremlin.

The Strategy is a strategic planning document on ensuring the national security of the Russian Federation, which was drafted to implement the Basic Principles of the Russian Federation State Policy in the Arctic to 2035. It determines the measures aimed at fulfilling the main tasks of developing the Arctic zone and ensuring national security, as well as the stages and expected results of carrying out these measures.

The strategy foresees the construction of at least five nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 and three nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project “Leader”.