2020 October 27 09:22

Oil prices are recovering

Oil prices climbed by 0.54-0.57%

As of October 27 (07:38 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery climbed by 0.57% to $40.69 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.54% to $38.77 per barrel.



OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.