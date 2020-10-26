2020 October 26 17:42

34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year

Having analysed the turnover of three quarters of this year, optimistic tendencies are getting evident. 34.6 million tonnes were loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year. According to the port’s press release, this number is smaller by one percent or by approx. 380 thousand tonnes than in the same period last year. If compared to other seaports on the eastern Baltic coast, Klaipeda shows better results than the mean of all other ports. The stevedoring on the eastern Baltic coast was reduced by almost 9 percent in this January-September.

Port Volume in tonnes Change, percent Change, thousand t Jan-Sep 2019 Jan-Sep 2020 In total 295 400,3 269 047,4 –8.9 –26 353,0 Ust-Luga 77 513,7 76 628,3 –1.1 –885,5 Saint Petersburg 44 976,3 44 254,0 –1.6 –722,3 Primorsk 46 938,4 38 372,0 –18.3 –8 566,4 Port of Klaipeda 34 934,0 34 550,8 –1.1 –383,2 Butinge terminal 7 292,6 5 907,8 –19.0 –1 384,8 Riga 23 915,5 17 598,2 –26.4 –6 317,3 Tallinn 14 284,0 15 537,0 8.8 1 253,0 Vysotsk 14 274,6 13 458,0 –5.7 –816,6 Ventspils 16 603,0 9 640,0 –41.9 –6 963,0 Kaliningrad 8 454,3 7 931,7 –6.2 –522,6 Liepaja 5 313,6 4 685,5 –11.8 –628,1 Vyborg 900,3 484,0 –46.2 –416,2

















The bulk cargoes were increasing the turnover of the Port of Klaipeda the mot this year (especially, agricultural products and fertilizers). 20 percent more of grains were loaded, when compared to the same period last year, and the amount of fertilizers was bigger by almost 7 percent. The decline is still felt in the segment of liquid and general cargoes. Approx. 15 percent less of liquid cargoes and 6 percent less of general cargoes were loaded this year than in the same period last year.

Volume, thousand t Change, percent Change, thousand t Port of Klaipeda 34 550,8 –1.1 –383,2 Liquid cargoes 6 619,4 –15.5 –1 215,7 Bulk cargoes 16 956,0 +10.0 +1 540,0 General cargoes 10 975,4 –6.1 –707,6













4 854 vessels entered the Port of Klaipeda in January-September 2020 (i.e. 3 percent of 142 vessels less than in the same period in 2019) and 165 608 passengers visited the port ((i.e. 51 percent of 173 334 passengers less than in the same period in 2019). The decrease in the number of passengers is directly related to the pandemic and cancelled season of cruise navigation. 66 cruise ships bringing approx. 80 thousand tourists had to come to the Port of Klaipeda this year.