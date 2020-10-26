  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 17:42

    34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year

    Having analysed the turnover of three quarters of this year, optimistic tendencies are getting evident. 34.6 million tonnes were loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year. According to the port’s press release, this number is smaller by one percent or by approx. 380 thousand tonnes than in the same period last year. If compared to other seaports on the eastern Baltic coast, Klaipeda shows better results than the mean of all other ports. The stevedoring on the eastern Baltic coast was reduced by almost 9 percent in this January-September.

     Port

    Volume in tonnes

    Change, percent

    Change, thousand t

    Jan-Sep 2019

    Jan-Sep 2020

    In total

    295 400,3

    269 047,4

    –8.9

    –26 353,0

    Ust-Luga

    77 513,7

    76 628,3

    –1.1

    –885,5

    Saint Petersburg

    44 976,3

    44 254,0

    –1.6

    –722,3

    Primorsk

    46 938,4

    38 372,0

    –18.3

    –8 566,4

    Port of Klaipeda

    34 934,0

    34 550,8

    –1.1

    –383,2

    Butinge terminal

    7 292,6

    5 907,8

    –19.0

    –1 384,8

    Riga

    23 915,5

    17 598,2

    –26.4

    –6 317,3

    Tallinn

    14 284,0

    15 537,0

    8.8

    1 253,0

    Vysotsk

    14 274,6

    13 458,0

    –5.7

    –816,6

    Ventspils

    16 603,0

    9 640,0

    –41.9

    –6 963,0

    Kaliningrad

    8 454,3

    7 931,7

    –6.2

    –522,6

    Liepaja

    5 313,6

    4 685,5

    –11.8

    –628,1

    Vyborg

    900,3

    484,0

    –46.2

    –416,2








    The bulk cargoes were increasing the turnover of the Port of Klaipeda the mot this year (especially, agricultural products and fertilizers). 20 percent more of grains were loaded, when compared to the same period last year, and the amount of fertilizers was bigger by almost 7 percent. The decline is still felt in the segment of liquid and general cargoes. Approx. 15 percent less of liquid cargoes and 6 percent less of general cargoes were loaded this year than in the same period last year.

     Volume, thousand t

    Change, percent

    Change, thousand t

    Port of Klaipeda

    34 550,8

    –1.1

    –383,2

    Liquid cargoes

    6 619,4

    –15.5

    –1 215,7

    Bulk cargoes

    16 956,0

    +10.0

    +1 540,0

    General cargoes

    10 975,4

    –6.1

    –707,6






    4 854 vessels entered the Port of Klaipeda in January-September 2020 (i.e. 3 percent of 142 vessels less than in the same period in 2019) and 165 608 passengers visited the port ((i.e. 51 percent of 173 334 passengers less than in the same period in 2019). The decrease in the number of passengers is directly related to the pandemic and cancelled season of cruise navigation. 66 cruise ships bringing approx. 80 thousand tourists had to come to the Port of Klaipeda this year.

