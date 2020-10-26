2020 October 26 16:58

Innovative solutions of MAPEI are increasingly widespread in shipbuilding

MAPEI representative will speak at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference



Over the recent decade, shipbuilding industry has changed considerably due to consistent development of shipbuilding technologies. Apart from conventional requirements on durability, atmospheric and other corrosive substances resistance as well as wear resistance, there are other standards applicable to ship materials. Among them are improvement of comfort and livability level, hygiene and safety level that are toughening from year to year, MAPEI told IAA PortNews.



MAPEI Marine offes a range of special materials for shipbuilding industry based in experience accumulated by the company in this segment. Its products and solutions developed through scientific research focus on the environment protection, ensure safety and health of end users. It is a system that guarantees a certified quality, perfect characteristics, high performance, reliability, durability, easy coating and handling.



Among the vessels built in Russia involving MAPEI materials are icebreakers of Project 22220, icebreaker “Murmansk”, cruise liner Mastai Karim of Project PV 300, a series of RSD 59 dry cargo carriers, chemical tankers of Project 00216М (lead tanker named PortNews), a series of RSD 32M dry cargo carriers, passenger ships Sergey Yesenin and Mikhail Bulgakov, cruise ship of Project PV 300VD, tanker of Project RST25, Project 22600, Project 05620 etc.



MAPEI representative will speak at the 4th “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” conference organized by IAA PortNews (October 28). More about the Conference >>>>