2020 October 26 16:10

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,430 pmt

M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 536

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between October 19 and October 23 rose by RUB 536 and totaled RUB 12,430 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price remained flat at RUB 13,350 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price increased by RUB 633 to RUB 12,930 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the price rose by RUB 668 to RUB 10,768 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price remained flat at RUB 12,850 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the price rose by RUB 573 to RUB 11,890 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District - the price grew by RUB 450 rubles to settle at RUB 19,520 pmt.