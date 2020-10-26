2020 October 26 14:52

RF Prime Minister approves list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas

A single e-visa will be introduced in Russia as of the beginning of 2021. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a directive approving a list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas.

The list numbers 29 border checkpoints including international airports in Belgorod, Volgograd, Yeketerinburg, Kazan, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Novosibirsk, Rostov-on-Don, Samara and Saint-Petersburg.

Among the marine checkpoints are Saint-Petersburg, Vladivostok and Zarubino (Primorsky Territory. The list of road checkpoints includes six points in the Kaliningrad Region (Bagrationovsk, Gusev, Mamonovo (Gzhekhotli and Gronovo), Morskoye and Sovetsk), one in the Pskov Region (Ubylinka) and one in the Leningrad Region (Ivangorod). The latter is also on the list of pedestrian checkpoints.

The list will be extended with newly equipped checkpoints.

A pilot e-visa project was launched in 2017 and included a number of restrictions. For example, foreigners with an e-visa could only enter Russia through checkpoints in the Far Eastern Federal District, St Petersburg and the Leningrad and Kaliningrad regions. And they were not allowed to travel outside these regions.

As of now, the e-visa will be applicable throughout Russia. Foreigners can enter via the specially equipped checkpoints anywhere in the country and travel throughout Russia. In addition to this, the duration of a stay for foreigners has been extended from eight to 16 days.

E-visas will be issued online for tourism, business, humanitarian and guest trips. Applicants do not need an invitation, hotel booking or any other documents to confirm their reasons for travel. The consular fee is $40 (free for children aged under six).

The introduction of single e-visas will promote tourism, enhance the investment attractions of Russian regions and boost the national economy as a whole.

Earlier, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a directive approving a list of countries whose citizens can apply for e-visas.

The document in Russian is available here >>>>