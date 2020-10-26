2020 October 26 16:34

Kalmar continues long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals with new order for AutoStrads

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply a total of ten Kalmar AutoStrad™ units to Patrick Terminals. The order for the fully automated straddle carriers was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q2 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled to be completed during Q1 of 2021, the company said in its release.

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over three million TEU annually. The company operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located ports: Brisbane AutoStrad Terminal, Sydney AutoStrad Terminal, Melbourne Terminal and Fremantle Terminal in Western Australia. In January 2020 the company signed a comprehensive software maintenance and support agreement with Kalmar covering the equipment automation systems at Brisbane and Sydney.

Of the ten new 8th generation Kalmar AutoStrads™, seven will operate at Brisbane and three at Sydney. The machines are part of Patrick Terminals' ongoing fleet renewal programme and will join the existing fleet of over 130 Kalmar straddle carriers, replacing some of the older-generation Kalmar AutoStrads in the fleet.



Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution.