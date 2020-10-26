-
2020 October 26 15:34
EPS secures 15-year TC from STL for four dual fuel VLECs
Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has won a bid to purchase, build, and operate four 98,000 cubic meter VLECs for China-based Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical (STL), the company said in its release. The vessels will be carrying ethane from the US Gulf Coast to Shenzhen-listed STL’s plant in Lianyungang, China. All four VLECs will feature dual fuel ethane propulsion which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels.
The VLECs will be built at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2022.
Другие новости по темам: Eastern Pacific Shipping, Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical
2020 October 26
2020 October 25
2020 October 24
2020 October 23
2020 October 22
|19:00
|“K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
|18:04
|Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
|17:41
|Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant