-
2020 October 26 14:31
Ocean Network Express to launch new intra Asia service
Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced another addition to their offered services.
The new weekly China - Indonesia - Malaysia (CIM) Service, launches on the 14th November from Hong Kong directly connecting the southern part of China to Indonesia and Malaysia. This new service provides an additional and competitive solution for ONE’s valued customers.
The China Indonesia Malaysia (CIM) service rotation is as follows: Hong Kong – Nansha – Shekou – Surabaya – Semarang – Jakarta – Port Kelang – Hong Kong0 Links
Другие новости по темам: ONE
2020 October 26
2020 October 25
2020 October 24
2020 October 23
2020 October 22
|19:00
|“K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
|18:04
|Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
|17:41
|Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant