2020 October 26 14:31

Ocean Network Express to launch new intra Asia service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced another addition to their offered services.

The new weekly China - Indonesia - Malaysia (CIM) Service, launches on the 14th November from Hong Kong directly connecting the southern part of China to Indonesia and Malaysia. This new service provides an additional and competitive solution for ONE’s valued customers.

The China Indonesia Malaysia (CIM) service rotation is as follows: Hong Kong – Nansha – Shekou – Surabaya – Semarang – Jakarta – Port Kelang – Hong Kong