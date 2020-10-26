  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 12:37

    Delo Group and Russian Railways signed Agreement on cooperation in organization of rail container transportation

    On the 22nd of October 2020 on the sidelines of the international transport and logistics forum PRO // Dvizhenie1520 Delo Group and JSC Russian Railways signed an Agreement on Cooperation in the Organization of Railway Container Transportation. The document provides for long-term cooperation between the monopoly and the largest transport and logistics holding with the aim of developing rail container traffic and ensuring the global competitiveness of the Russian transport system, increasing the volume of rail container traffic, including transit, developing the infrastructure and security of container traffic, increasing the digitalization of the industry and improving the quality of customer service.

    The agreement assumes cooperation between the parties in the implementation of the Long-term Development Program of JSC Russian Railways until 2025, taking into account the Transport Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2030.

    The companies will carry out coordinated work in the international container market to promote Russian transport services and increase loyalty to rail container transportation throughout the 1520 network.

    The Agreement was signed by Sergey Shishkarev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Delo Group, and Oleg Belozerov, General Director and Chairman of the Board of Russian Railways.

    Sergey Shishkarev noted: “Our close cooperation with Russian Railways, consolidated by the acquisition of PJSC TransContainer by the Delo Group last year, has received a logical continuation.

    The Agreement we signed with Oleg Valentinovich Belozerov will allow for better coordinated work to promote Russian services on international platforms, which, ultimately, will have a beneficial effect on the further growth of the Russian economy.

    I consider it important to optimize the technological and informational interaction between our companies, it will significantly speed up the decision-making and response processes. In addition, the Agreement will help us to interact on a number of key issues, including joint projects, infrastructure development and development of new technological solutions”.

     

