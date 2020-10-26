  The version for the print

    NIBULON ranks first among Ukrainian shipyards

    Having analyzed the working results of the Ukrainian shipyards in 2019, the Association of Shipbuilders of Ukraine (Ukrsudprom) has acknowledged NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard as the best in the All-Ukrainian rating.

    The company has again entered the TOP-3 shipyards of the country in 2019 as the most efficient shipyard, based on the rating of the Association of Shipbuilders of Ukraine (Ukrsudprom). It is pleasant to mention that NIBULON was acknowledged as the leader in this rating last year. 

    Today NIBULON shipbuilding and ship repair yard is a modern facility, being one of the few Ukrainian enterprises to construct complete vessels. The shipyard builds vessels and floating units of up to 140 m in length. All types of operations are performed by the shipyard’s specialists – from metal cutting to furniture production, insulation and painting, commissioning of electrical and automation equipment, piping works, hull works, mechanical and fitter works, and engineering support. The shipyard also repairs and designs vessels. 

    It is hard to imagine that before NBULON purchased the Mykolaiv Shipbuilding Yard “Lyman” site in 2012 and started its modernization and reconstruction works, this facility had only repaired specialized vessels with the length of up to 70 meters.

    The company modernized a slipway and quay, renewed the cranes, purchased the best tools and welding machines, constructed new workshops and equipped them with the state-of-the-art devices from the world’s leading manufacturers, as well as provided European quality working conditions. The company continues to modernize the shipyard, which will become the most modern in Ukraine, and, without doubt, one of the best shipyards in Europe.

    Due to the large-scale reconstruction, in 2019 NIBULON’s shipyard put into operation the NIBULON MAX 140-m self-propelled floating vessel (P-140 project), which was an important event for the company and entire Ukraine.  This is the longest vessel in the shipyard’s history, demonstrating the completely new higher level of NIBULON’s shipbuilding capacities. It is the longest river-sea crane vessel built since Ukraine’s independence. The vessel flies the Ukrainian flag.

    Last year the company completed the construction of the series of four POSS-115 project tugs used to convoy non-self-propelled vessels along the Dnipro and the Buh-Dnipro-Lyman Canal, as well as launched the first non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessel used to transport general and bulk cargoes.

    The shipyard launches 6-8 vessels annually, depending on the complexity of the order and deadweight. Almost 800 qualified specialists work at NIBULON shipbuilding and repair site. The shipyard is successfully implementing its production program. NIBULON’s fleet comprises 83 vessels used for various operations. It is the newest and the most modern fleet in Ukraine.

    Recently, NIBULON’s shipyard developed and implemented the Integrated Management System (IMS). In May 2020, Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine successfully certified the shipyard’s IMS for compliance with the ISO international standards covering quality management (ISO 9001:2015 “Quality Management Systems. Requirements”), environmental management (ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management Systems. Requirements”), and occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. Requirements”). It proves the company’s stable development and a considerable step towards the global market of shipbuilding and ship repair.   

    NIBULON is now one of the largest investors in Ukraine’s economy (more than USD 2.3 billion), and an absolute leader in reviving domestic shipbuilding (USD 600 million). Every year the company celebrates new achievements in its various activities and continues to develop our country. Thus, NIBULON’s success has been constantly acknowledged by Ukrainian and international experts. For example, the company has received 24 awards from the National Maritime Rating of Ukraine. In 2019, NIBULON’s General Director, Oleksiy Vadaturskyy, won the first place under the “Person of the Year on Water Transport” category for the third time, and the company won the “Fleet Renewal” and “Golden Ton” categories.  NIBULON’s shipyard entered the Top-7 revived shipyards in Ukraine, for companies that have been revived and started efficient operation.

