  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 10:31

    EMA and Keppel jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System

    The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) have jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System (ESS). This project was awarded to a consortium led by Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital). This is part of the $10 million partnership between EMA and Keppel O&M to develop innovative energy solutions in the marine sector announced earlier in April this year.

    Keppel O&M will be working with the consortium to deploy a 7.5 MW/7.5MWh lithium-ion battery ESS on Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL). This will be Singapore’s largest ESS deployment to date, with sufficient capacity to power more than 600 4-room HDB flats a day. As Singapore’s hot and humid environment can affect the performance of the ESS, the testbed will use an innovative liquid-cooling solution that utilises seawater to cool the battery cells and enhance the lifecycle of the ESS.

    The ESS will also explore the first-of-its-kind battery stacking solution in Singapore. This could potentially reduce the footprint required for deployment by up to 40%. Findings from the project are expected to be applied to ESS on mainland Singapore. This would help support power grid stability and resilience, and facilitate the adoption of more renewable energy such as solar.

    The ESS will also be integrated with a Smart Energy Management System (SEMS) on the FLL to enhance its operational efficiency. Supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the SEMS will optimise the efficiency of operations and reduce overall energy usage. The project is expected to be completed in 2023. More details of the project can be found in the Annex.

    With the aim of encouraging greater adoption of cleaner energy, the $10 million partnership forged between EMA and Keppel O&M highlights the co-creation efforts from the government and industry to spur innovative energy solutions and build capabilities in the wider industry ecosystem.
     
    About the Keppel Offshore & Marine

    Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services

    A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

    Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.
     

Другие новости по темам: Energy Market Authority, Keppel  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 26

18:03 Port of Klaipeda to get funds for sustainable development and digitization of the port’ management
18:03 Shipping emissions talks stall in London
17:42 34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year
16:58 Innovative solutions of MAPEI are increasingly widespread in shipbuilding
16:34 Kalmar continues long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals with new order for AutoStrads
16:10 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,430 pmt
15:46 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD HUSSEIN TANTAWY
15:34 EPS secures 15-year TC from STL for four dual fuel VLECs
14:52 RF Prime Minister approves list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas
14:31 Ocean Network Express to launch new intra Asia service
14:03 Port of Helsinki passenger traffic down 53.9% to 4.1 million in Jan-Sept 2020
13:06 Passenger turnover in Russian ports plunged by 73.9% in 9M’2020
12:59 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve the carbon efficiency of shipping
12:37 Delo Group and Russian Railways signed Agreement on cooperation in organization of rail container transportation
11:59 Stena Bulk branded class for tanker personnel opened at Admiral Makarov SUMIS
11:58 The Ocean Cleanup introduces first product made with ocean plastic pollution
11:30 NIBULON ranks first among Ukrainian shipyards
10:31 EMA and Keppel jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System
10:15 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard delivered diesel-electric submarine Volkhov to RF Navy
09:50 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 26
09:26 Oil market starts week with decreasing prices
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 23

2020 October 25

15:27 USCG: Oil spill cleanup of Delaware Bay coastline continues
14:53 Richmond Council to host first public meeting with Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce
14:38 Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational
13:27 Gothenburg Port Authority's Elvir Dzanic named as a member of Electrification Commission
12:43 Maritime NZ welcomes report to MPI
12:18 Oil spill response equipment and vessel rates in Singapore
11:04 GPA holds first virtual State of the Port

2020 October 24

15:47 Ocean transport of the first lot of railway coach to Myanmar completed
14:51 OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade
13:28 Port Authority launches new campaign against litter
12:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces Ocean Tariff rates on East Asia - NEC and Mediterranean trade
11:06 CSD Hussein Tantawy successfully launched at IHC's shipyard in The Netherlands

2020 October 23

18:09 Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
17:47 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping
17:10 Anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completes its business call to Greece
16:32 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41ST fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant