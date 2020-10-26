2020 October 26 10:31

EMA and Keppel jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) have jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System (ESS). This project was awarded to a consortium led by Envision Digital International Pte Ltd (Envision Digital). This is part of the $10 million partnership between EMA and Keppel O&M to develop innovative energy solutions in the marine sector announced earlier in April this year.

Keppel O&M will be working with the consortium to deploy a 7.5 MW/7.5MWh lithium-ion battery ESS on Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL). This will be Singapore’s largest ESS deployment to date, with sufficient capacity to power more than 600 4-room HDB flats a day. As Singapore’s hot and humid environment can affect the performance of the ESS, the testbed will use an innovative liquid-cooling solution that utilises seawater to cool the battery cells and enhance the lifecycle of the ESS.

The ESS will also explore the first-of-its-kind battery stacking solution in Singapore. This could potentially reduce the footprint required for deployment by up to 40%. Findings from the project are expected to be applied to ESS on mainland Singapore. This would help support power grid stability and resilience, and facilitate the adoption of more renewable energy such as solar.



The ESS will also be integrated with a Smart Energy Management System (SEMS) on the FLL to enhance its operational efficiency. Supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the SEMS will optimise the efficiency of operations and reduce overall energy usage. The project is expected to be completed in 2023. More details of the project can be found in the Annex.

With the aim of encouraging greater adoption of cleaner energy, the $10 million partnership forged between EMA and Keppel O&M highlights the co-creation efforts from the government and industry to spur innovative energy solutions and build capabilities in the wider industry ecosystem.



