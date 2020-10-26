  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 10:15

    Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard delivered diesel-electric submarine Volkhov to RF Navy

    Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard announced the delivery of diesel-electric submarine Volkhov to the Navy of the Russian Federation.

    The ceremony of hoisting the flag of RF Navy was held at the deep-water berth of the shipyard.

    When speaking at the ceremony, Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director United Shipbuilding Corporation, emphasized high significance of the event: “The delivery of the Volkhov submarine to the Navy is a wonderful gift of shipbuilders on the occasion of Admiralteiskie Verfi's birthday. The company celebrates its 316th birthday on November 5. It is fitting that in the year of 75th anniversary of the Great Victory the Navy obtains a submarine named after Volkhov, the City of Military Glory. We are aware of the recent challenges but it has been delivered ahead of schedule which has become a good tradition. Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard has once again confirmed that construction of serial ships is the most efficient way of the naval fleet development”.

    Igor Mukhametshin, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy for Shipbuilding and Armaments,  commented: “It is the second conventional submarine built by Admiralteiskie Verfi for the Pacific Fleet. The ship is to address challenging tasks in the global ocean. I am grateful to the management and the team of Admiralteiskie Verfi for the work done, for the ability to build submarines of high quality in due time, the product that has repeatedly confirmed its high efficiency”.

    The Volkhov submarine was laid down July 28, 2017. The first Project 636.3 Kilo-class SSK, the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky was officially delivered to the Russian Navy on November 25, 2019. The keels for third and fourth submarines of the series (the Magadan and the Ufa) were laid on November 1. The Magadan is currently being prepared for launching while the Ufa hull is being assembled of blocks The fifth serial submarine is to be laid down by the end of the year.

    The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016 as part of the long-term plan of the Russian Ministry of Defense to strengthen the combat readiness of the Russian Navy and the programme for improving diesel-electric submarines. The Rubin Central Design Bureau modified the basic systems of the ship based on Project 636: torpedo and missile armament, information and control system, radar and sonar systems. A number of improvements were made to general ship systems to improve advanced stealth characteristics and increase comfort for the crew.

    Submarines of the Improved Kilo-class (Project 636.3) feature combat effectiveness as compared with previous projects. The optimal ratio of acoustic stealth and target detection range, the latest inertial navigation system, modern automated information and control system, and powerful high-speed torpedo-missile weapons provide world-class priority for ships of this class in the field of non-nuclear underwater shipbuilding. Admiralty Shipyards are the undisputed leader in the construction of submarines of this class, as well as their warranty and after-sales service.


    Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus  are under construction. The Company’s staff numbers 7,600 persons. In 2020, the shipyard celebrated its 316th anniversary.

