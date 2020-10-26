  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 26 09:26

    Oil market starts week with decreasing prices

    Oil prices fell by 1.77-1.86%

    As of October 26 (07:49 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 1.77% to $41.03 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.86% to $39.11 per barrel.

    OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

2020 October 26

18:03 Port of Klaipeda to get funds for sustainable development and digitization of the port’ management
18:03 Shipping emissions talks stall in London
17:42 34.6 million tonnes loaded in the Port of Klaipeda in 9 months of this year
16:58 Innovative solutions of MAPEI are increasingly widespread in shipbuilding
16:34 Kalmar continues long-term collaboration with Patrick Terminals with new order for AutoStrads
16:10 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product rose to RUB 12,430 pmt
15:46 Royal IHC and Suez Canal Authority successfully launch CSD HUSSEIN TANTAWY
15:34 EPS secures 15-year TC from STL for four dual fuel VLECs
14:52 RF Prime Minister approves list of checkpoints that can be crossed by foreigners with e-visas
14:31 Ocean Network Express to launch new intra Asia service
14:03 Port of Helsinki passenger traffic down 53.9% to 4.1 million in Jan-Sept 2020
13:06 Passenger turnover in Russian ports plunged by 73.9% in 9M’2020
12:59 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve the carbon efficiency of shipping
12:37 Delo Group and Russian Railways signed Agreement on cooperation in organization of rail container transportation
11:59 Stena Bulk branded class for tanker personnel opened at Admiral Makarov SUMIS
11:58 The Ocean Cleanup introduces first product made with ocean plastic pollution
11:30 NIBULON ranks first among Ukrainian shipyards
10:31 EMA and Keppel jointly awarded a research grant to pilot Singapore’s first floating Energy Storage System
10:15 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard delivered diesel-electric submarine Volkhov to RF Navy
09:50 MABUX: Bunker Market this morning, Oct 26
09:09 Baltic Dry Index as of October 23

2020 October 25

15:27 USCG: Oil spill cleanup of Delaware Bay coastline continues
14:53 Richmond Council to host first public meeting with Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce
14:38 Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational
13:27 Gothenburg Port Authority's Elvir Dzanic named as a member of Electrification Commission
12:43 Maritime NZ welcomes report to MPI
12:18 Oil spill response equipment and vessel rates in Singapore
11:04 GPA holds first virtual State of the Port

2020 October 24

15:47 Ocean transport of the first lot of railway coach to Myanmar completed
14:51 OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade
13:28 Port Authority launches new campaign against litter
12:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces Ocean Tariff rates on East Asia - NEC and Mediterranean trade
11:06 CSD Hussein Tantawy successfully launched at IHC's shipyard in The Netherlands

2020 October 23

18:09 Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
17:47 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping
17:10 Anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completes its business call to Greece
16:32 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41ST fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant