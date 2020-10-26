-
2020 October 26 09:26
Oil market starts week with decreasing prices
Oil prices fell by 1.77-1.86%
As of October 26 (07:49 Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for December delivery fell by 1.77% to $41.03 per barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 1.86% to $39.11 per barrel.
OPEC+ approved on April 12, 2020, new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.
2020 October 26
2020 October 25
2020 October 24
2020 October 23
2020 October 22
|19:00
|“K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
|18:04
|Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
|17:41
|Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant