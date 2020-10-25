2020 October 25 12:43

Maritime NZ welcomes report to MPI

Director of Maritime NZ, Keith Manch, says Maritime NZ welcomes the independent report into livestock shipments by Mike Heron QC and retired Rear Admiral Tony Parr released on Oct 23, and will be working with the relevant agencies to implement its recommendations.



“Maritime NZ is always open to opportunities to improve safety wherever we can, and we have been working closely with the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade over the past few months to provide input into the report. Our deepest sympathies are also with the families of the two New Zealanders who were on board, and to all those connected to the loss of the Gulf Livestock.



“Following an event like this, it's appropriate that as a country we take a closer look at how livestock ships are operated - and that's why – in collaboration with MPI – we'll be strengthening inspections of these types of vessels over the short to medium term while we await the results of the official investigation. This means additional inspections will occur over and above the inspection requirements already in place as part of international and domestic requirements.”