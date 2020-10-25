2020 October 25 14:53

Richmond Council to host first public meeting with Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce

Richmond Council will host a virtual public meeting with the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce, the first since the group’s formation last month, Port of London Authority said in its press release.



Leader of Richmond Council, Councillor Gareth Roberts, will be joined on Wednesday 28 October, by the Project Director Dana Skelley plus representatives from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, the Greater London Authority, Transport for London, and the Port of London Authority. The event will be chaired by the Transport Minister, Baroness Vere (Chair of the Taskforce).



The Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce was established by the Department for Transport in September 2020 following the complete closure of the bridge in August, due to structural issues as a result of a heatwave.



Residents will have the chance to pre-submit questions, which will be used the determine the topics for discussion.



Councillor Gareth Roberts, who represents Richmond Council on the Taskforce, said:



“The closure of the bridge in April 2019 to road traffic, was a huge blow to residents and businesses in Barnes, Mortlake, East Sheen and indeed across our entire borough. The complete closure this summer has been life-changing for many.



“This Council is doing everything in our power to lessen the impact, including the imminent deployment of Parkguard patrol who will be on the Hammersmith to Putney towpath from 3-7pm to make travelling around the area safer for school children.



“The Taskforce has also already committed to put in place a ferry service by early 2021. I welcome this opportunity for Richmond residents to receive a formal update on the wider progress of the project.”



The event will take place from 6.30-7.30pm on Wednesday 28 October 2020 and is open to anyone. Those wishing to attend must register by 5pm on the day of the event.



Hammersmith Bridge is owned and managed by London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham (LBHF).