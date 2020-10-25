  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 25 13:27

    Gothenburg Port Authority's Elvir Dzanic named as a member of Electrification Commission

    On Thursday, Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth presented the government’s newly established Electrification Commission. Gothenburg Port Authority chief executive Elvir Dzanic has been invited to sit on the Commission, which will identify measures to speed up electrification in the transport sector.

    “I’m really looking forward to contributing to electrification of the transport sector in Sweden. From the Port of Gothenburg’s point of view, we already have ideas and ready-to-implement proposals that I will bring with me and incorporate into the work of the Commission. We will be up and running from the outset,” said Elvir Dzanic, Port of Gothenburg chief executive.

    The Port of Gothenburg has adopted the same goal as the Swedish government – to achieve a 70 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 – and the port is working on several fronts to realise this ambition. Whilst the terminal operators have already succeeded in reducing emissions significantly, a great deal remains to be done with regard to sea and road transport to and from the port.

    In the land transport sector, the task of transferring freight from road to rail is ongoing. The port has made substantial investments in this area and will continue to do so. Examples include an upgrade of the Port Line to a double-track system, and new dedicated rail transloading terminals. Both these developments will ensure the Port of Gothenburg continues to have the world’s highest proportion of rail-borne freight to and from the port. Despite this, there is still potential to move more freight from road to rail.

    “Unfortunately, this does not include all inland transport. We will still need road transport, mainly on the local and regional level, and alternative fuels, including electrification, are the obvious path to follow. This will require close collaboration and I’m looking forward to being involved in speeding up the process,” said Elvir Dzanic.

    “Cooperation is vital”
    At sea, the port is creating incentives and conditions to bring about a green transition. On the local level, expansion of shoreside power for ships at berth is an important component, and the port also offers port tariff discounts to vessels that have made environmentally smart choices. The rapid emergence of digitalisation will also result in more effective calls and a reduction in emissions. The port is pursuing these issues both globally and on the EU level, including stricter demands regarding the climate footprint of shipping fleets.

    “Cooperation across the whole spectrum is vital. Politicians, users, and suppliers must work together if we are to accelerate the shift that is already taking place in the shipping sector. The Commission offers an excellent mix of representatives from different sectors and working in partnership they will make a significant difference,” said Elvir Dzanic .

    About Electrification Commission

    – The Commission will be led by the Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth and will have 16 members and a chair.
    – The administrative office will be housed in the same building as the Government Offices.
    – The Commission will be in place until 31 December 2022.
    – Read more about the Electrification Commission here.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Gothenburg, carbon emissions  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 25

15:27 USCG: Oil spill cleanup of Delaware Bay coastline continues
14:53 Richmond Council to host first public meeting with Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce
14:38 Deep water berth extension at Port of Halifax fully operational
13:27 Gothenburg Port Authority's Elvir Dzanic named as a member of Electrification Commission
12:43 Maritime NZ welcomes report to MPI
12:18 Oil spill response equipment and vessel rates in Singapore
11:04 GPA holds first virtual State of the Port

2020 October 24

15:47 Ocean transport of the first lot of railway coach to Myanmar completed
14:51 OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade
13:28 Port Authority launches new campaign against litter
12:41 Hapag-Lloyd announces Ocean Tariff rates on East Asia - NEC and Mediterranean trade
11:06 CSD Hussein Tantawy successfully launched at IHC's shipyard in The Netherlands

2020 October 23

18:09 Baltic Data Flows: New HELCOM project seeks to harmonize and harvest environmental data at a pan-Baltic level
17:47 ICS welcomes legally binding agreement to significantly improve carbon efficiency of shipping
17:10 Anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completes its business call to Greece
16:32 Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41ST fast response cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard
16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant
17:36 Feasibility report on ship repair cluster development in Arkhangelsk Region to be completed in November 2020
17:29 MABUX releases weekly review of bunker market
17:05 Gothenburg Port Authority CEO becomes the member of newly established Electrification Commission
16:44 ABP’s ports in East Anglia keep agricultural products moving
16:14 ONE adds new service from Asia to Indian Subcontinent
15:50 Bunker prices are flat in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:34 EU awards funding to Kapellskär-Naantali Maritime Bridge environmental initiative
15:04 Environmental Protection Agency signs a proposed rule for reducing the environmental impact of discharges
15:03 ABS and TCOMS join forces to research next generation marine & offshore and maritime solutions
14:44 Floating nuclear power plant covers over 50% of electric energy demand in Chukotka
14:20 The average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index 1 in October increases by 1.2%
14:20 MPA-SSG-WSG joint media release: 1000 traineeships, company attachments and training opportunities for more Singaporeans to join maritime sector
14:03 Global Ports Holding signs sale and purchase agreement for Port Akdeniz
13:57 Port of HaminaKotka specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
13:25 Rosmorport's Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Sedov barque
13:01 Container throughput of Chinese ports still decease slightly in January - September 2020
12:52 Zhigalovo Shipyard lays down fifth ship of Project 3052 for Rechvodput
12:26 MPA-ABS MoU to advance R&D activities in maritime Singapore
12:13 Multi-million-euro project transforms CO2 into green raw material in North Sea Port
11:56 Private investments in infrastructure of Arkhangelsk port totaled RUB 25 billion in 7 years
11:18 Port of Long Beach posts results for in September 2020
11:11 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs order on merging Sevmorzavod into USC