2020 October 25 12:18

Oil spill response equipment and vessel rates in Singapore

This circular supersedes Port Marine Circular No. 10 of 2017. This circular bring to the attention of the shipping community of the revision made to the charges applicablefor the use of oil spill response and anti-pollution services provided by MPA and its supporting oil spill response service providers, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore said in its press release.



Paragraph 9 of Part II of the Schedule to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (Scale of Dues, Rates and General Fees) Notification has been amended to reflect these changes. The revised charges will take effect from 24 October 2020.