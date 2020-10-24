2020 October 24 14:51

OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade

In response to the evolving needs of the market, OOCL announced the following Asia-Europe product changes and enhancements so as to provide more competitive and comprehensive services within the network:



Loop 4 (LL4)



PORT Rotation Update: Southampton inbound call replaced by Le Havre



Tianjin – Busan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Suez Canal - Southampton - Le Havre – Dunkirk – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Southampton – Algeciras – Suez Canal – Port Kelang - Tianjin



The first sailing of the revised Loop 4 will be the CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery 403W to Xingang with an ETA on November 5 (Week 47),



Loop 5 (LL5)



PORT Rotation Update: Le Havre inbound call replaced by Southampton



Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Suez Canal – Algeciras – Le Havre – Southampton – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Malta – Suez Canal – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Port Kelang - Qingdao



The first sailing of the revised Loop 5 will be the APL Singapura 165W to Qingdao on November 7 (Week 47)