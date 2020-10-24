  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 24 14:51

    OOCL announces services changes and enhancements on Asia-Europe trade

    In response to the evolving needs of the market, OOCL announced the following Asia-Europe product changes and enhancements so as to provide more competitive and comprehensive services within the network:

    Loop 4 (LL4)

    PORT Rotation Update: Southampton inbound call replaced by Le Havre

    Tianjin – Busan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Suez Canal - Southampton - Le Havre – Dunkirk – Hamburg – Rotterdam – Southampton – Algeciras – Suez Canal – Port Kelang - Tianjin

    The first sailing of the revised Loop 4 will be the CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery 403W to Xingang with an ETA on November 5 (Week 47),

    Loop 5 (LL5)

    PORT Rotation Update: Le Havre inbound call replaced by Southampton

    Qingdao – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Suez Canal – Algeciras – Le Havre – Southampton – Rotterdam – Antwerp – Le Havre – Malta – Suez Canal – Jeddah – Jebel Ali – Port Kelang - Qingdao

    The first sailing of the revised Loop 5 will be the APL Singapura 165W to Qingdao on November 7 (Week 47)

