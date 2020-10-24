2020 October 24 12:41

Hapag-Lloyd announces Ocean Tariff rates on East Asia - NEC and Mediterranean trade

Hapag-Lloyd has announced the following Ocean Tariff rates for all cargoes in 20’ and 40’ (incl. High Cube Containers) on the westbound trade from East Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean.



Valid for sailings commencing on tariffing date November 15, 2020 onwards and until further notice, Hapag-Lloyd’s Ocean Tariff rates from East Asia (Excluding Japan) will be as follows:



Freight All Kinds (FAK) subject to Marine Fuel Recovery (MFR)

Ocean tariff rates for other container types on this trade remain unchanged



These base rates are subject to the following conditions and surcharges: validity; scope definition; commodity; bunker related charges; security related charges; terminal handling charges and peak season surcharge. Local charges and contingency charges may apply.