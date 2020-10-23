2020 October 23 17:10

Anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov completes its business call to Greece

A detachment of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet under the command of Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik completed a business call at the Greek port of Piraeus, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. On October 22, the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tugboat Altai left the port berths and entered the Aegean Sea.

Anchorage of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet in Greece continued from October 19. In three days, the North Sea residents replenished their supplies of water, fuel and food. The commander of the detachment, together with the commander of thу Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the captains of the support vessels, paid a number of protocol visits to the city administration, the naval command, the chief of police and the port administration.

The departure of personnel from ships and vessels to the city for sightseeing and excursions was not carried out due to the difficult epidemic situation. All military sailors observed the sanitary and hygienic regime established in the port.

Greece became the fourth country that the crew of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov visited during a long voyage in the Mediterranean. Earlier, they made business calls to Algeria, Cyprus and Syria.

The voyage of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea will continue for about a month. By the end of the year, ships and vessels must return to the main base of the fleet - Severomorsk.

Vice-Admiral Kulakov has been operating in the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of August. During the long voyage, the sailors covered more than 20 thousand nautical miles, worked out the tasks of several exercises in air defense and the search for submarines of a simulated enemy.