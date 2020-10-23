2020 October 23 14:50

Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route

SPK -57150 is the forth floating crane of Project 02690 to join RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet



Self-propelled crane of Project 02690, SPK-57150, has joined the group of support ships within RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet. Having passed from Saint-Petersburg to Vladivostok by the Northern Sea Route, the floating crane assisted by tugboats arrived to its duty location on 22 October 2020, says RF Navy’s information activities office in Vladivostok.



The SPK-44150 built by Almaz shipyard (Saint-Petersburg) is intended for offshore heavy-lift operations, for loading of hazardous and general cargoes onto surface warships, submarines, for handling anchors chains of pontoon piers, for installation and removal of offshore equipment, transportation of cargo on the upper deck.

Vessel’s characteristics: displacement – 2,000 tonnes, lifting capacity - 150 tonnes, length — 50 meters, width — 22 meters, maximum speed - 6 knots, cruising range – 3,500 miles, endurance - 10 days, crew – 22, speed – 9 knots.