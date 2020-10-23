  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 23 13:23

    MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

    The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been dubbed the greatest boat show on the seven seas. For the second year in a row, MarineMax is offering everyone an opportunity to experience the show in multiple ways – both in-person and with the Exclusive Sales Event at MarineMax website

    Abbey Heimensen, MarineMax Director of Marketing, comments, “The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an iconic event in the boating community. While this year may look a little different, we are committed to connecting with customers who attend the show with the boat of their dreams. And, this year, we know that many people would still like to see what’s going on, even if they can’t make it in person. That is why we’re hosting the Exclusive Sales Event online to shop in conjunction with the physical show. With an investment in leading-edge digital capabilities, consumers can safely shop hundreds of boats from the comfort of their homes.”

    The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show takes place from October 28 to November 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For those attending in person, the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, and staff is of the utmost importance and, as such, will follow industry-wide AllSecure standards created and implemented by Informa, who organizes over 500 large-scale events markets across the globe. Find more information about protocols here, www.flibs.com/en/attend/COVID-19.html.

    There are two ways to enjoy the show, either in person or online. Attend the show in-person by scheduling a showing of the boats and yachts in which you’re interested. Most manufacturers require appointments to board vessels and interact with the brand representatives. Or you can opt to shop online at MarineMax’s “Exclusive Sales Event” and gain access to the boats at the show plus hundreds more available at MarineMax’s 60+ locations with the same boat show savings and incentives. Online shoppers will have access to take virtual tours, chat online with specialists, and place a digital deposit to hold the boat of their dreams. Event attendees will also have access to a video series designed specifically for boaters.

    Heimensen continues, “both in-person and online attendees can expect to see the latest models from our tops brands, including Ocean Alexander, Azimut, Galeon, Boston Whaler, Aviara, Sea Ray, and more. We have team members at the show to assist, and the online chat will be open to answering questions online. We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend!”

    About MarineMax

    Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer.  Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Bennington, Crest, MasterCraft, MJM Yachts, NauticStar, Scout, Sailfish, Scarab Jet Boats, Tige, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, Aviara, and Nautique. MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services, as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services.  MarineMax currently has 77 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.  MarineMax also owns Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies with operations in multiple countries.  The Company also owns and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

Другие новости по темам: MarineMax  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 23

16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant
17:36 Feasibility report on ship repair cluster development in Arkhangelsk Region to be completed in November 2020
17:29 MABUX releases weekly review of bunker market
17:05 Gothenburg Port Authority CEO becomes the member of newly established Electrification Commission
16:44 ABP’s ports in East Anglia keep agricultural products moving
16:14 ONE adds new service from Asia to Indian Subcontinent
15:50 Bunker prices are flat in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:34 EU awards funding to Kapellskär-Naantali Maritime Bridge environmental initiative
15:04 Environmental Protection Agency signs a proposed rule for reducing the environmental impact of discharges
15:03 ABS and TCOMS join forces to research next generation marine & offshore and maritime solutions
14:44 Floating nuclear power plant covers over 50% of electric energy demand in Chukotka
14:20 The average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index 1 in October increases by 1.2%
14:20 MPA-SSG-WSG joint media release: 1000 traineeships, company attachments and training opportunities for more Singaporeans to join maritime sector
14:03 Global Ports Holding signs sale and purchase agreement for Port Akdeniz
13:57 Port of HaminaKotka specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
13:25 Rosmorport's Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Sedov barque
13:01 Container throughput of Chinese ports still decease slightly in January - September 2020
12:52 Zhigalovo Shipyard lays down fifth ship of Project 3052 for Rechvodput
12:26 MPA-ABS MoU to advance R&D activities in maritime Singapore
12:13 Multi-million-euro project transforms CO2 into green raw material in North Sea Port
11:56 Private investments in infrastructure of Arkhangelsk port totaled RUB 25 billion in 7 years
11:18 Port of Long Beach posts results for in September 2020
11:11 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs order on merging Sevmorzavod into USC
10:07 ZIM offers new service to the UAE
09:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its cargo space
09:36 Oil prices continue decreasing in response to growing US reserves
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21
09:05 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Eco Valencia and Grande Florida
09:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 22
08:52 MSC Cruises to implement next-generation air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri for the cruise industry

2020 October 21

18:30 Hyundai Motors to ship 50 hydrogen trucks via the port of Antwerp
18:06 NYK Group dry bulk carrier rescues sailors off the coast of Indonesia
17:36 MAN Energy Solutions to lead Danish consortium developing ammonia-fuelled engine for Maritime sector
17:19 NSR cargo traffic to exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020 – Aleksey Likhachev
17:05 Stena Embla successfully completes sea trials
16:41 Port of Rotterdam throughput in first three quarters of 2020 falls 8.8% short of last year’s total
16:16 Steerprop azimuth propulsion to propel shallow-draught icebreaking walk-to-work vessel
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts to produce and spread bokashi
15:47 Lenpromavtomatika to supply control system for LNG-powered passenger vessel Chaika