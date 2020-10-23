2020 October 23 13:23

MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has been dubbed the greatest boat show on the seven seas. For the second year in a row, MarineMax is offering everyone an opportunity to experience the show in multiple ways – both in-person and with the Exclusive Sales Event at MarineMax website



Abbey Heimensen, MarineMax Director of Marketing, comments, “The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an iconic event in the boating community. While this year may look a little different, we are committed to connecting with customers who attend the show with the boat of their dreams. And, this year, we know that many people would still like to see what’s going on, even if they can’t make it in person. That is why we’re hosting the Exclusive Sales Event online to shop in conjunction with the physical show. With an investment in leading-edge digital capabilities, consumers can safely shop hundreds of boats from the comfort of their homes.”



The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show takes place from October 28 to November 1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For those attending in person, the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, and staff is of the utmost importance and, as such, will follow industry-wide AllSecure standards created and implemented by Informa, who organizes over 500 large-scale events markets across the globe. Find more information about protocols here, www.flibs.com/en/attend/COVID-19.html.



There are two ways to enjoy the show, either in person or online. Attend the show in-person by scheduling a showing of the boats and yachts in which you’re interested. Most manufacturers require appointments to board vessels and interact with the brand representatives. Or you can opt to shop online at MarineMax’s “Exclusive Sales Event” and gain access to the boats at the show plus hundreds more available at MarineMax’s 60+ locations with the same boat show savings and incentives. Online shoppers will have access to take virtual tours, chat online with specialists, and place a digital deposit to hold the boat of their dreams. Event attendees will also have access to a video series designed specifically for boaters.



Heimensen continues, “both in-person and online attendees can expect to see the latest models from our tops brands, including Ocean Alexander, Azimut, Galeon, Boston Whaler, Aviara, Sea Ray, and more. We have team members at the show to assist, and the online chat will be open to answering questions online. We’re looking forward to an exciting weekend!”



About MarineMax



Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MarineMax is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Bennington, Crest, MasterCraft, MJM Yachts, NauticStar, Scout, Sailfish, Scarab Jet Boats, Tige, Yamaha Jet Boats, Aquila, Aviara, and Nautique. MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services, as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 77 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. MarineMax also owns Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies with operations in multiple countries. The Company also owns and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.