  The version for the print

  • 2020 October 23 12:04

    Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members

    Tallink Silja AB has today been forced to issue redundancy notices to all onboard employees in Sweden (up to 500) within the collective agreement areas SEKO and SBF. This is due to the Corona pandemic and the fact that the possibility of short - term lay-off of staff is now ending at the end of November 2020.

    Commenting on this extremely difficult decision, Marcus Risberg, CEO of Tallink Silja AB, said: “In recent weeks, we have worked hard to persuade the government to extend the possibility of short-term layoffs, so that we can cope with overcoming the extremely challenging situation we have been in since March. Short-term layoffs, combined with a fair amount of traffic on the Galaxy and some weekend traffic when given the opportunity on Symphony, could have given us the opportunity to hold on and persevere. At present, however, we have no signals from the government about an extension of the support. We have not given up, and we are currently preparing more initiatives and even stronger advocacy work to put pressure on the government. But, unfortunately, we cannot live on hopes, but we must adapt to what we know right now. In parallel with trying to influence politics, we have conducted intensive negotiations with representatives of SEKO and SBF. This with the aim of finding an alternative solution that makes it possible to avoid making any further notices to staff until the situation improves. Unfortunately, we must now also admit that the conditions do not exist for reaching an agreement with all the parties, despite the fact that we had hopes of an agreement as great progress was previously made in the discussions with parts of the collective.

    “All in all, this unfortunately means that today we have had to make the difficult decision right now to issue the redundancy notice today, which may affect the entire remaining crew on Galaxy and Silja Symphony. In order to be able to handle the situation and have a plan for continued operations in the future, we must go through this process right now, pull the emergency brake and thereby fix benchmarks for our costs for a relatively long time ahead.

    “I would like to emphasize that, in the first instance, we naturally hope that the government will extend the short-term layoffs so that we do not have to carry out the notice at all. Secondly, we hope to persuade the unions to understand that we must find an alternative solution with reduced working hours so that we can survive the winter. Thirdly, we must all try to keep in mind that if we are forced to get all the way there, the notice periods for the crew are long and a lot can happen in the meantime.

    “Our absolute ambition is, of course - as it has been during all this difficult time - that traffic should be able to resume as soon as possible and that everything should return to normal. But we are where we are right now due to the development of the pandemic and it is thus, as everyone understands, completely out of our control.”

    Representatives of the respective unions will now be called by Tallink Silja AB to negotiations on labor shortages. In parallel with the negotiations, the management of Tallink Silja will continue to do everything in their power to influence the government to extend the short-term layoffs.

    AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Covid-19, Tallink Silja  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 October 23

16:05 APM Terminals Poti signs a contract with Poti New Terminals Corporation for the development of dry bulk facility in the Poti Sea Port
15:31 HySHIP project clinches EUR 8M funding award
15:13 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches dry cargo carrier Alfa Mercury
14:50 Self-propelled crane built for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet arrived in Vladivostok having passed the Northern Sea Route
14:25 Equinor changes chief financial officer
14:06 Membrane technologies of GTT is an optimal solution for gas carriers, LNG bunkering and storage
13:23 MarineMax participates in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
13:05 Wärtsilä selected to power new ‘super ferries’ series for P&O Ferries
12:55 An agreement made to explore the possibilities of green hydrogen export from Iceland to Rotterdam
12:04 Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members
11:41 Tallink to become the first shipping company to receive Sustainable Travel Finland label
11:09 Austal to further expand Australia support business through acquisition of BSE Maritime Solutions
10:53 NYK to make Gazocean a wholly owned subsidiary
10:19 Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:55 National Gas Vehicle Association to propose priority measures for LNG bunkering support
09:33 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of October 22
08:49 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 23
08:19 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

2020 October 22

19:00 “K”Line online training for seafarers obtained DNV GL certification
18:04 Milaha reports QR 384 million in net profit for the nine months of 2020
17:41 Port of Los Angeles receives $9.9 million infrastructure development grant
17:36 Feasibility report on ship repair cluster development in Arkhangelsk Region to be completed in November 2020
17:29 MABUX releases weekly review of bunker market
17:05 Gothenburg Port Authority CEO becomes the member of newly established Electrification Commission
16:44 ABP’s ports in East Anglia keep agricultural products moving
16:14 ONE adds new service from Asia to Indian Subcontinent
15:50 Bunker prices are flat in the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
15:34 EU awards funding to Kapellskär-Naantali Maritime Bridge environmental initiative
15:04 Environmental Protection Agency signs a proposed rule for reducing the environmental impact of discharges
15:03 ABS and TCOMS join forces to research next generation marine & offshore and maritime solutions
14:44 Floating nuclear power plant covers over 50% of electric energy demand in Chukotka
14:20 The average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index 1 in October increases by 1.2%
14:20 MPA-SSG-WSG joint media release: 1000 traineeships, company attachments and training opportunities for more Singaporeans to join maritime sector
14:03 Global Ports Holding signs sale and purchase agreement for Port Akdeniz
13:57 Port of HaminaKotka specifies minimum requirements for berthing and unberthing services
13:25 Rosmorport's Murmansk Branch performed pilotage of Sedov barque
13:01 Container throughput of Chinese ports still decease slightly in January - September 2020
12:52 Zhigalovo Shipyard lays down fifth ship of Project 3052 for Rechvodput
12:26 MPA-ABS MoU to advance R&D activities in maritime Singapore
12:13 Multi-million-euro project transforms CO2 into green raw material in North Sea Port
11:56 Private investments in infrastructure of Arkhangelsk port totaled RUB 25 billion in 7 years
11:18 Port of Long Beach posts results for in September 2020
11:11 Russian President Vladimir Putin signs order on merging Sevmorzavod into USC
10:07 ZIM offers new service to the UAE
09:58 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg expands its cargo space
09:36 Oil prices continue decreasing in response to growing US reserves
09:19 Baltic Dry Index as of October 21
09:05 The Grimaldi Group takes delivery of the Eco Valencia and Grande Florida
09:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Oct 22
08:52 MSC Cruises to implement next-generation air sanitation system developed by Fincantieri for the cruise industry

2020 October 21

18:30 Hyundai Motors to ship 50 hydrogen trucks via the port of Antwerp
18:06 NYK Group dry bulk carrier rescues sailors off the coast of Indonesia
17:36 MAN Energy Solutions to lead Danish consortium developing ammonia-fuelled engine for Maritime sector
17:19 NSR cargo traffic to exceed 31 million tonnes in 2020 – Aleksey Likhachev
17:05 Stena Embla successfully completes sea trials
16:41 Port of Rotterdam throughput in first three quarters of 2020 falls 8.8% short of last year’s total
16:16 Steerprop azimuth propulsion to propel shallow-draught icebreaking walk-to-work vessel
16:05 Port of Rotterdam Authority starts to produce and spread bokashi
15:47 Lenpromavtomatika to supply control system for LNG-powered passenger vessel Chaika