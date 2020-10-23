-
2020 October 23 10:19
Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices are covering after a fall
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$5).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $295 pmt (-$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:
- IFO-380 НS - $260
- MGO - $330
- ULSFO 0,1% - $335
- VLSFO 0,5% - $308
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.