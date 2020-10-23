2020 October 23 10:19

Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are covering after a fall

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$5).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $295 pmt (-$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

- IFO-380 НS - $260

- MGO - $330

- ULSFO 0,1% - $335

- VLSFO 0,5% - $308



The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

