  • 2020 October 23 10:19

    Bunker market sees slight change of prices in the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices are covering after a fall

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $240 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $330 pmt (-$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $315 pmt (-$5).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $295 pmt (-$10).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam:

    - IFO-380 НS - $260
    - MGO - $330
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $335
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $308

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

2020 October 23

2020 October 22

2020 October 21

